Terror suspect on MI5 list

Security service investigated Libyan over jihadist fears

He was already on the radar of MI5. It has emerged that the terror suspect accused of killing three people in a Reading park had been investigated by the security service. Khairi Saadallah, 25, was brought to the eye of officials less than per year before Saturday’s knife attack after a tip-off that he in the offing to go to his native Libya where it absolutely was feared that he wanted to join a militant jihadist group. But the file was closed after two months when no evidence was found to support the claim. Questions remain over whether Saadallah should have been at large after being released early from prison this month for minor offences. Counter-terror police continue steadily to question the suspect, who came to the united kingdom as an illegal immigrant in 2012. Read our profile of a man friends said boasted of being a young child soldier in Libya, but who “did not live like a Muslim”.

With the pubs shut and the sun shining, Forbury Gardens was an ideal place for anyone wanting a glass or two and a picnic throughout the pandemic. Then, at just after 7pm on Saturday, all hell broke loose. Chief Reporter Robert Mendick has a reconstruction of how picnickers were plunged into a scene of carnage. One of the victims was named as James Furlong, 36, head of history at a school in Wokingham, described by colleagues as a “kind and gentle man” said to “truly inspire” his pupils.

Expanded ‘bubbles’ to return more families

Boris Johnson will tomorrow announce an expansion of household “bubbles” that could mean millions more grandparents being reunited using their grandchildren. In a widespread easing of remaining lockdown measures, the Prime Minister will also put pubs, restaurants and hairdressers on notice to reopen on July 4 – and slice the two-metre rule to one metre. Political Editor Gordon Rayner has everything we know about how the country is to move closer to normality than whenever you want since the lockdown started in March. Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s plans to liberalise Sunday trading laws turn to be in trouble after at the least 50 Conservative MPs told him directly that they will vote against them.

Working in the sun may not be a bright idea

Those tempted to setup office in the garden as temperatures soar should think twice – or put on a hat. New research shows sunshine could diminish brain power, making it harder to make the right judgements. Working in hot temperatures has already been known to cause hyperthermia – a rise in body temperature – which can cause physical exhaustion. But Health Editor Laura Donnelly reports that boffins now say prolonged exposure of the head to the sun also affects the brain’s capability to function precisely. Follow our tips for the best (shady) home-office work space.

‘My friend Bruckner took Madeleine’ | The former best friend of the man suspected of abducting Madeleine McCann says he could be sure that the German paedophile took the young girl. In an interview with Jamie Johnson, Michael Tatschl – an Austrian nomad who lived with Christian Brückner in Portugal – said he has told the police about his “sick and perverted” friend, who used to brag about his criminal exploits.

Britons simply take first Spanish steps back again to the sun

Back on the beach | British tourists touched down in Spain yesterday after being allowed into the country for initially in a lot more than three months. Read Gerard Couzens‘ dispatch from Malaga. And view a gallery of how the world is adjusting to life after lockdown.