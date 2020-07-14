Terrifying pictures show Sydney ferry tipping from side to side in huge waves

Wild winds and huge waves battered Sydney’s ferry service on Tuesday as a huge storm front tore through the Harbour City.

The normally calm and picturesque journey between Circular Quay and Manly turned into a terrifying white-knuckle ride for passengers.

Footage and pictures have emerged showing the iconic vessels tipping from side to side as they crash through rough seas.

Although a Facebook user who posted video of the rocky voyage described the journey home as ‘fun’, others were horrified.

‘You’re brave on a day like today!’ one person wrote.

Another said: ‘Blimey! Little bit rocky!’

Others couldn’t believe the service was still operating with winds gusts of up to 100km/h recorded this morning.

‘Those ferries are as tough as nails,’ a Facebook user wrote.

‘I am surprised it is running,’ another said.

Eventually conditions became too dangerous and the ferry service was replaced with extra buses to the northern beaches.

The low pressure system brought five-metre swells and torrential rainfall to Sydney, the mid-north coast, the Hunter region, the Illawarra and the south coast of New South Wales.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the miserable weather is expected to stick around until Wednesday evening before the system moves eastwards over the Tasman Sea.

In Sydney, 20mm of rain is expected to fall before the end of Tuesday with a further 5mm set to come tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Jane Golding warned New South Wales residents to be vigilant over the next 24 hours.

‘It certainly will not be a good day to go out boating,’ she warned.

‘The landscape is still quite vulnerable at the moment because of the bushfires so do keep an eye out for falling trees and things like that.’

Gale Warnings remain in place for the Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Sydney Coast and Illawarra Coast.

Queensland and Melbourne are expected to escape the ferocious east coast low but Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Morgan said weather systems like these can be very unpredictable.

‘As with all east coast lows pinpointing exactly which communities will see the worst of the weather depends on exactly where and how close to the coast, any low pressure centre forms,’ he said.

‘Winds may be strong enough to bring down trees and powerlines and beach conditions will be dangerous right along the coast.

‘These are weather systems that can impact communities through flash flooding, damage to trees and property and through coastal erosion.’