Terrifying moment car spins into motorcyclist’s path after it misses a right turn

This is the dramatic moment a motorcyclist was almost sent flying when a car spun out onto the trail after it missed a right turn.

Video footage captured by a biker travelling along the E16 motorway in Karlstad, Sweden on June 18 shows the motorcyclist trailing a Volvo car.

The silver car brakes to turn right towards Alvenasvagen but seriously misjudges the turning and is unable to slip into the exit, colliding with the kerb.

Video footage has captured the terrifying moment a car almost knocks a motorcyclist off his bike after it spun out onto the motorway in Karlstad, Sweden on Thursday last week

The silver Volvo looks to turn right but seriously mistimes the turning and knocks into the curb

To the shock of the motorcyclist, the car then performs a sharp ninety-degree turn over the two-lane motorway, posing a huge threat to the safety of the rider and other motorists.

The motorcyclist yells ‘woah’ and slips to his left and just evades clipping the bonnet of the five-door vehicle, throwing his right hand to his side as he ponders what just happened.

The speed at which the Volvo is travelling before trying to merge right just isn’t known, even though the speed limit on Swedish motorways is 75mph.

The car then dramatically spins ninety degrees into the trail, right into the path of the rider

An international road transport report this past year found that Sweden recorded 324 road fatalities in 2018, representing a 28.6% increase on the previous year and its highest total since 2009.

That increase has been attributed partly to a surge in car and motorcycle collisions. Despite the recent uptick in road fatalities, Swedish roads continue to be considered a few of the safest in Europe.

The country’s government is aiming to limit road traffic fatalities to under 220 by the finish of 2020.