Terrifying footage captures the moment person runs for their life from a tornado in Guatemala 

This is the stunning moment a person ran from a tornado as it ripped through a farm in Guatemala.

A citizen in the main department of Chimaltenango taped the effective tornado whipping through the town of Patz ún last Wednesday as the area was knocked by a storm.

The female continued to movie for numerous minutes as the force of the turning column raised whatever that was in its course prior to she saw a private running near a field of crops.

A citizen in the town of Patz ún taped a person going through a farm as the tornado swept whatever that was in the middle of its course

The person ran numerous backyards past 2 houses prior to vanishing from the cam’s view.

According to the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction, the tornado damaged aluminum roofing panels of 6 houses in Patz ún, impacting 36 individuals.

The tornado was the outcome of a storm system that impacted 3 towns in Chimaltenango, which lies 80 miles west of Guatemala City, the capital of the Central American country.

Three guys, consisting of 2 kids, who were operating at farm in Santa Apolonia, a town 30 miles away from Patz ún, were eliminated eliminated after they were struck by lightning while looking for sanctuary under a tree, according to Guatemalan news outlet Prensa Libre.

They were determined as Wilson Alex ánder Cuy Chonay, 19; Kevin Aroldo Cuy Chonay, 13; and Dany Lares Buc Cuy,12

A house in the Chimaltenango town of Patz ún had its aluminum ceiling entirely ripped away by a tornado last Wednesday

First responders search a house in Guatemala following last Wednesday’s tornado