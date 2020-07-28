Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas trainers clash over claims world champion was KO’d in sparring | Boxing News





Terri Harper makes her very first world title defence versus Natasha Jonas on August 7

Terri Harper’s competition with Natasha Jonas has actually magnified after the opposing trainers clashed over claims the world champion had actually been ‘knocked out’ in sparring.

Harper safeguards her WBC and IBO super-featherweight titles versus Jonas in the 2nd ‘Fight Camp’ reveal on Friday August 7, reside on Sky Sports.

The opposition’s fitness instructor Joe Gallagher raised issues about Harper’s preparations after hearing rumours that the 23- year-old had actually been on the getting end of a penalizing sparring session.

Trainer Joe Gallagher guides the profession of Jonas

“You know boxing, news travels fast,” Gallagher informed Sky Sports. “Someone discussed to someone in the fitness center and they stated: ‘Terri got done insparring She got knocked out, that’s why they have actually stopped sparring.’

“It’s like anything boxing, it has lots of whispers, however if she had, I hope she’s alright. I understand in the previous there were rumours – not for this camp however another camp – that she got putover Those things take place in the fitness center.

“Whether there’s any reality or not, they’ll most likely state it does not truly matter. It’s what takes place on battle night.

“But the method Natasha has actually been carrying out, Natasha is on fire and I simply hope Terri is alright.

“There’s no pressure on Tasha – a lot of people are expecting this to be her last fight. You see the social posts from Stefy Bull and Terri Harper, saying that they are going to fill Tasha in on August 7. That’s just good fuel for Natasha.”

However, Harper’s fitness instructor Stefy Bull has actually chuckled off the knockout rumours and states he has actually been informed that Jonas will have a hard time to reach the middle rounds.

Terri is looking a million dollars, she’s an unique skill and I’m going to make this 2-0. It’s going to be Stefy Bull 2-0 Joe Gallagher. Stefy Bull

“Terri gets knocked out every day in the gym,” Bull chuckled. “Really bad knockouts. We all stand over her and count to 20.

“Terri is looking a million dollars, she’s an unique skill and I’m going to make this 2-0. It’s going to be Stefy Bull 2-0 JoeGallagher I beat him with Robbie Barrett when he beat Scott Cardle for the British title, and we’ll win once again with Terri Harper versus Natasha Jonas.

“He likes to do those numbers, 43 -0, 65 -0 and records are for DJs. Tell him it’s going to be 2-0.

“I’ve got text that state Natasha Jonas can just hold it together for 4 rounds and she is up to bits. Tell him that.”

