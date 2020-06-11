Terrell Owens Leading ‘March & Kneel’ for Kaepernick Rally in L.A.

Exclusive

Terrell Owens is hitting the streets of Los Angeles again … this time, for Colin Kaepernick.

The Hall of Famer is heading a “march and kneel” rally in Inglewood, CA in the hopes of putting pressure on NFL teams to sign Colin to a roster for the 2020 season.

The march can also be being light emitting diode by Kappa Alpha Psi — the fraternity that Kaepernick joined while that he was students at University of Nevada, Reno.

The marchers — who are calling themselves Kappas for Kaepernick — intend to dempnstrate at 12:07 PM.

Remember, right back in 2019 … when Kaepernick held exercising for NFL teams, there is a group of proud Kappas showing their support right not in the practice field.

As for TO, he’s been very vocal about expressing his opinions on the racial injustice in America — and led chants at a Black Lives Matter rally in L.A. on the weekend.

As we previously reported, Kaepernick is working out and training daily in the hopes of playing in the NFL in 2020 … and contains gotten support from respected players like Carlos Hyde and Malcolm Jenkins.