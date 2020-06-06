Terrell Owens Leading Chants at BLM Protest In West Hollywood



Terrell Owens was at the leading of a Black Lives Matter march in West Hollywood on Saturday leading the crowd in chants … and TMZ Sports gets the footage.

“What do we want? JUSTICE! When? NOW!!”

“Say her name. BREONNA TAYLOR!”

“Say his name. GEORGE FLOYD!”

Those were are just some of the chants T.O. led since the group marched through WeHo. Some protesters held up black power fists, others carried signs.

The march started at Pan Pacific Park and went through Beverly Blvd. completely to La Cienega Blvd.

There is a heavy police presence but to date, everything is peaceful, sources at the protests tell TMZ Sports.

No looting, no violence … just passionate people making their voices heard with the help of an NFL Hall of Famer.

Owens has been very outspoken on social media marketing — encouraging NFL stars to speak out to get Colin Kaepernick and others who took a knee.

Of course, earlier this week a few NFL players demanded the league admit they bungled the handling of the kneeling protests — and Friday afternoon Roger Goodell did just that saying, “We were wrong.”