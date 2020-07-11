The form under consideration, a two-page document titled “Federal Location Monitoring Program Participant Agreement,” had called for Cohen to refrain from communicating with members of the media — a provision he had balked at given the pending release of his tell-all book, plus one which his legal team has claimed is unusual.

Defense attorneys and legal experts that CNN spoke with Friday said that the shape appeared to be tailored to Cohen, the flamboyant former fixer to President Donald Trump, whose affinity for the press established fact. Some called it unfair.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my years of practice where a condition was put on a person like that,” said Lance Lazzaro, whose client, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, drew a lot more than 2 million people to a livestream on Instagram in May — an archive for the app — weeks after he premiered early under a similar arrangement from federal prison in to home confinement amid the pandemic.

A spokesman for the Administrative Office of the united states Courts, the judiciary agency that oversees the federal probation system, declined to comment on the specifics of Cohen’s case, but added that no standard probation forms include language related to media contacts.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Prisons told CNN that Cohen was taken into custody after that he “declined to agree to the terms required for the program and home confinement placement.”

In May, as coronavirus continued to spread throughout the federal corrections system, Cohen walked out of New York’s Otisville prison on furlough status, partway through his three-year sentence on convictions of tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations for facilitating hush money payments to two women who so-called affairs with Trump, that the President has denied.

By all accounts, Cohen had came back to a mostly quiet life together with his family before Thursday, when he arrived just before 11 a.m. to the low Manhattan courthouse to negotiate the terms of his transition to home confinement with two probation officers.

There, alongside his lawyer, that he was offered the form. While most of the language in the document was unremarkable and standard — don’t talk to convicted felons, have your family do the food shopping — the very first item was troubling for Cohen and his attorney, Jeffrey Levine. The clause banned Cohen from posting on social media marketing and prohibited him from engaging with the media — specifically listing “books.”

“The purpose is to avoid glamorizing or bringing publicity to your status as a sentenced inmate serving a custodial term in the community,” reads the document, that was obtained by CNN.

Levine said that defense lawyers made their “objections known to the probation officers” regarding the line but hadn’t refused to sign such a thing when US Marshals arrived and started to shackle Cohen.

“I’ll sign exactly what you want me to sign so that I don’t have to go to jail,” Cohen told the Marshals, according to a different one of his lawyers, Lanny Davis, however the Marshals said it was out of their hands.

Cohen’s dishy book is said to be in its final stages of edits ahead of a September release.

Levine said Cohen was crestfallen.

“It was in his eyes,” he said. “He was so shaken. The rug had been pulled out from underneath him. This is not what we came here to do today.”

Earlier this month, a photographer from the New York Post captured Cohen dining at a restaurant near his apartment. When asked if that incident was related to his detention Thursday, Levine told reporters outside the courthouse, “I would leave that to your viewers.”

Elie Honig, a former Manhattan prosecutor who now does white collar criminal defense work at what the law states firm Lowenstein Sandler and serves as a CNN legal analyst, said the probation office appeared to be overstepping its role.

“At a minimum, this is overstep by the probation department. Probation’s job is to protect the community, protect the probationer, and ensure the probationer doesn’t flee. But it’s far beyond the role of probation to limit speech in the name of policing whether its subjects are ‘glamorized’ in the public eye,” he said.

The legal experts said that supervised release conditions could be tailored to an inmate, usually to fit the crime which they were convicted of.

Since March, the Justice Department and the Bureau of Prisons have released thousands of nonviolent and vulnerable inmates early consequently of the pandemic. Across federal and state prisons, scores of inmates have tested positive for herpes — many of whom showed no symptoms if they were infected.

Some inmates have now been released under different legal mechanisms, which may factor in to how they truly are supervised by the probation office after their release.

Cohen was released under a Bureau of Prisons program after meeting certain criteria spelled out by the agency regarding the amount of time he’d served and his vulnerability to the virus. Other inmates have experienced their sentences reduced by federal judges.

The federal probation office falls under the judiciary branch. The Bureau of Prisons, which sits under the Justice Department, said that the monitoring form belonged to the probation office.

Lawyers for multiple other inmates released early from the federal prison system amid the pandemic said paperwork for their clients’ home confinement had not included the media provision.

“Generally when people are released early for whatever reason, they have the same restrictions in home confinement that they would have had at the bureau of prison facility,” said H. Dean Steward, the lawyer who represented celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti. “It sounds like this would even be beyond that.”

Avenatti, another media gadfly, received a temporary release from a federal jail earlier in 2010 because that he was considered at-risk for contracting Covid-19, stemming from the bout of pneumonia a year ago.

While there were no restrictions to speaking with the media as a condition for Avenatti’s release, he was barred from using the internet outside of talking with his attorneys, confining him to a flip phone for communication.