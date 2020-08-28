Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines marched us all to our doom

The Verge is a place where you can consider the future. So are movies. In Yesterday’s Future, we revisit a movie about the future and consider the things it tells us about today, tomorrow, and yesterday.

The movie: Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, directed by Jonathan Mostow

The future: The Terminator movies are, with the exception of Terminator Salvation, more about fighting the future than living in it. What glimpses of it we get are usually bleak: human civilization is leveled, reduced to rubble by the rogue artificial intelligence Skynet, which seizes control of the world’s nuclear stockpile to use in a pre-emptive attack on its biggest threat: humanity.

A funny quirk of this film and the one preceding it is that while they are mostly set in “the present,” they do not take place in the year the movies were released. 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day is set in a version of 1995 that’s mostly meant to feel contemporary. Similarly, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines is set 10 years after that movie, a present-day 2005 virtually indistinguishable from the 2003 the movie was released in. (Except, of course, the killer robots the government is secretly working on.)

We are always working towards our doom

That’s the point of these movies: we are always working towards our doom….