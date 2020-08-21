terminally ill man’s plea to French leader By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Alain Cocq, experiencing a degenerative illness that has no treatment, desires to pass away with self-respect



By Ardee Napolitano

DIJON, France (Reuters) – In precisely 2 weeks, Alain Cocq states he will start his own sluggish and agonising death by declining the day-and-night treatment that is keeping him alive.

Before that occurs he has actually set himself a last job: to encourage French President Emmanuel Macron to alter the law so that health care specialists can make his death swifter and less agonizing.

“Some people want to carry on to the end,” Cocq, who is 57, stated from the bed he has actually been restricted to for 2 years as an outcome of a degenerative illness that has no treatment.

“But there are people like me … who wish to take their leave with dignity.”

France’s neighbours Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands have actually embraced laws that enable medically-assisted passing away in many cases.

But France has actually withstood that action, in part under pressure from the Catholic church which teaches that life ought to end just at the minute of natural death.

Cocq, from Dijon in eastern France, is fed by a drip and his digestion system is linked to a colostomy bag. His condition has actually triggered brain aneurysms, and he experiences convulsions if he …