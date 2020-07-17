TERIOS Wireless Controller – Gaming Remote Compatible with Playstation 4 – Video Game Controller for PS4/PS4 Pro/PS4 Slim –Built-in Speaker & Stereo Headset Jack–Integrated Multitouch Pad(White)



The Unique Turbo Feature(How to use)



To activate the turbo hold turbo and press the button you want to assign it to, then let go of turbo, now when you hold the button it will act as if you were repeatedly pressing the button. Generally, a turbo button will switch a button on and off really quickly.

Like if you assign turbo to A, it’d have the effect of pressing the button really quickly if you just hold it down. The Turbo function makes it as if you are mashing a button repeatedly, such as the A Button. This is useful in some games in situations where you must press a certain button over and over again. The Clear button stops the Turbo.

Our goal is to constantly improve gaming experience across platforms: be it traditional consoles, PC or mobile. With the help of cutting-edge technology and out-of-the-box thinking, we are working around the clock to improve our controllers and ensure every exciting new release complies with our high standards of quality and aesthetics.

We’ve put countless hours of research to design effective, seamless controller technology that fits perfectly into your hand thanks to its exceptional ergonomics. This contributes to a comfortable and hassle-free gaming experience, regardless of how many hours you spend on your favorite game.

Compatible with PS4/PS4 Pro/PS4 Slim

Wireless joystick with 8h autonomy

Integrated built-in speakers and stereo headset jack

Performant analog sticks & trigger buttons for enhanced accuracy

Built-in speaker and stereo headset jack

Built-in speaker and stereo headset jack, allowing you to experience your favorite games in a whole new dimension.

Note: The controller is perfectly worked with the original PS4 headsets, however it may got some issue if you used the regular headsets such as APPLE, SAMSUNG etc for its compatibility.

Share button that lets you live-stream your game without pausing your session.

Realistic vibration feedback can be easily experienced in racing games, sports, shooting and other types of games

Its analog sticks and trigger buttons provide pinpoint accuracy and comfort, with enhanced sensitivity that will help you maneuver the gaming remote.

Extends your gaming possibilities as well as a share button that lets you live-stream your game without pausing your session.

High-performance wireless technology provides reliable signals within 26ft without delay or connection. It will not be affected by other wireless devices with strong anti-interference,which means you have more room to move.

The premium TERIOS gaming controller is a must-have for real players. With built-in speakers that enhance the gaming experience and a multifunctional touchpad that allows you to simplify difficult controls. The ergonomic design perfectly with soft grip and trigger buttons provide pinpoint accuracy and comfort.

NOTE: The controller is sold by a third party and is not the original PS4 controller by SONY. All trademarks belong to SONY.

