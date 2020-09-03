Teresa and Joe Giudice finalize their divorce after 20 years of marriage

“Joe and Teresa successfully mediated all issues surrounding their marriage through private mediation with me,” Ziegler told Fox News in a statement on Wednesday. “They are not divorced yet and only have the formality of waiting for the judgment of divorce. The logistics of COVID and long distance were all overcome because the parties were able to compromise and work on the important issues for the benefit of their girls.”

TERESA GIUDICE SAYS SHE’S ‘KNOWN FOR A LONG TIME’ SHE WANTED TO SEPARATE FROM JOE GIUDICE

Teresa and Joe announced their split eight months ago.

“This is a family that has endured a tremendous amount of pain and sadness over the last several years, much of which has played out publicly, both on television and in the media,” Giudice family attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told Entertainment Tonight. “Today’s news, while bittersweet, is full of optimism and promise for both of their futures. They will remain in each other’s lives and are completely amicable and focused on their four amazing daughters and being supportive of one another as they embark on their separate journeys toward happiness.”

Joe and Teresa will continue to co-parent their four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

