Tepoinn Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0 True Wireless Earphones with Microphone,One-Step Pairing,35H Playing in-Ear Bluetooth Headphones Sports Headset, Black



Price: $19.99

Product Description

How to Pair the Wireless Earbuds?

First time use- Take out any one of wireless earbuds from the charging case(no master earbud), the bluetooth earbuds will automatically turn on, then connect via phone’s bluetooth list by click QCY-T2C

Second time use – Just take out both wireless earphones from the charging case, then the sports headset will connect with your mobile phone automatically.

My left and right earbud could not connect with each other?(How to reset the earbuds)

1,on cellphone, search for QCY-T2C, tap and choose ignore or cancel pairing.

2,When charging, hold MFB for 10s until LED of the wireless earbuds blinks red and white 3 times to set earbuds to factory.

3,Pls refer “First Time Pairing” to connect after factory setting when you use the bluetooth earbuds.

Lack of Bass when you use the bluetooth headphones?

The bluetooth 5.0 headphones built in mic headset, Please adjust the ear tips, or change to smaller ear tips. Push them a little deeper inside your ears to experience better sound effect.

Volume Not Loud Enough When Listening?

Please adjust the volume through your device. There is no volume control button on the earphones as for the small size and compact design. The manufacturer always make standard volume section to bring you beautiful sound with the bluetooth earbuds.

Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds

Wireless earbuds with more steady connection , greater compatibility, extend playtime and twice higher transmission speed. Produce incredible sound quality with deep bass.

Wireless Earphones with HD Stereo Sound

Wireless earphones with HD stereo sound gives you unparalleled music experience. Get lost in music and let music power your workout.

Headphones in Ear with Stereo Calls

Either left or right earbud supports answer/ hang up calls. the headphones in ear is very easy and convenient. Enhanced dual antenna-steady connection without call and music dropouts.

Wireless Earbuds Secure Fit in Ear

Ensures perfect fit for your ears, never worry about dropping easily during exercises. And makes you free from fatigue even long time of wearing. Also you have 3 different size eartips to choose.

Bluetooth Earbuds with Low Battery Prompt

The charging compartment indicator light flashes 5 times every 20 seconds when the case will be out of battery.

Wireless Headphones with Charging Box

Wireless earbuds with wireless charging case, which simplifies all the processes . You just need to put two earbuds into the storage case to charge so you don’t have to worry about charging when you go out

Trouble Shooting

Q: How long does it take to charge them and how long does the battery last?

A: It takes about 1.5-2 hours to charge the earbuds in the charging case. And it’s up to 4 hours continuous talk or music time on one charge.

Q: How to reset the earbuds?

Q: The sound is not very clear/the caller cannot hear my voice clearly?

A: Please adjust the volume on your phone. Make sure there is no source of interference nearby. Stay close to your phone.

Q: Why the connection is not stable and cuts out intermittently?

A: Different form Wi-Fi or other wireless signal transmission,Bluetooth would be affected by wireless signal around and barriers between.

Please make sure there are no objects between the earphones and your Bluetooth device and no radio or Wi-Fi interference nearby.

【Wireless Earbuds】:The wireless earphones, unlike the most of unilateral call earbuds in the market which causes the sound cut-out and inaudible calls, our wireless earbuds adopt binaural call mode, No more frequent disconnecting. Ensure you a smooth and effective calling experience.

【One Step Pairing Earphones】:The wireless earbuds will auto power on and enter pairing mode right after out of charging case, then connect your device in seconds. IPX5 protection resists sweat, wireless sport earphones for workouts in the gym or songs in the raining day.

【35 hours Playtime Cordless Earbuds】: The wireless earphones with 800mAh magnetic charging case will enable you to use earbuds go up to about 35 hours playback after 8 times charge. With low power consumption, it’s up to 4 hours continuous talk or music time on once charge.

【Headset in Ear With One Button Control】: The wireless earphones for iphone design with multifunctional control button, this earbuds simple and easy to control previous/next song or receive/reject phone calls.

【Earphones with Mic Secure Fit】: Featuring a superb lightweight and portable construction, the earbuds allows a cozy and relaxing listening experience for long time wearing,and will not fall out, comes with 3 different size eartips for you to choose.