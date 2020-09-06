Teoscar Hernandez Dealing With Rib Injury

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernández is dealing with left rib cage stiffness, reports Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet (Twitter link). Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun (Twitter link) first reported that Hernández had suffered a rib-related injury. He’s headed for further examination, notes Nicholson-Smith (via Twitter). Longley adds that Hernández is likely ticketed for the injured list.

Needless to say, an extended absence for Hernández would be a massive blow for the 21-18 Blue Jays, who are tied with the Yankees for second place in the AL East. Hernández has seemingly broken out in his age-27 season, putting up a monstrous .308/.358/.637 slash line. Only Mike Trout (15) has hit more runs than Hernández, who has slugged 14 in just 159 plate appearances. Unsurprisingly, the right-handed hitting Hernández also sits near the top of the league’s Statcast hitting metrics, with a 97th percentile or better mark in terms of average exit velocity, hard contact rate, expected batting average and expected slugging percentage.

Derek Fisher is starting in Hernández’s customary right field spot for Toronto against the Red Sox this afternoon. He figures to pick up the lion’s share of playing time there if Hernández winds up missing time.