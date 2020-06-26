Tent cities, renamed streets and an armed man in Seattle’s CHOP zone

Seattle’s ‘occupied’ CHOP zone comes with a fleet of tents, a street renamed after George Floyd, an abandoned police building covered in Black Lives Matter slogans – and an armed man carrying a coffee cup.

The encampment referred to as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest is hailed by its supporters as an ‘ideal society’ but derided by Donald Trump since the home of ‘thugs and anarchists’.

Protesters and activists declared a ‘police-free’ zone in the several-block area after clashes with cops who tear-gassed people protesting the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Pictures from inside the zone show how protesters have put their stamp on the area by redesignating Pine Street as George Floyd Way and covering the empty police building with Black Lives Matter materials.

One man was yesterday seen walking the streets with a firearm in a holster as Seattle’s mayor Jenny Durkan faces mounting pressure to crack down on the ‘occupation’.

Durkan said on Monday that officials would move to wind down the protest – also known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ.

Donald Trump last night told his Fox News ally Sean Hannity: ‘If they don’t really do something with Seattle, we will do that – we’re going to go in there.’

Trump also tweeted yesterday: ‘When are the thugs, looters, and anarchists moving out of the alleged “Autonomous Zone” in Seattle? Get going!’.

The protesters yesterday gave a press conference saying they certainly were ‘fighting for equality and human rights including those of Indigenous peoples, immigrants, LGBTQ+ communities and the differently-abled’.

Naudia Miller of Black Collective Voice said people had camped in the park, grown gardens and provided food, security and medical care for every single other after police left the East Precinct last Monday.

‘The facts are even if they force activists out of CHOP you won’t stop us or this movement,’ Miller warned at Thursday’s press conference.

The group’s demands include cutting the Seattle Police Department’s budget by at least half and using that money to fund restorative justice, housing and healthcare, as well as releasing all jailed protests.

Seattle police chief Carmen Best has voiced support for re-imagining community safety and mayor Jenny Durkan has called the protest a ‘peaceful expression of our community’s collective grief’.

‘We have listened for generations, and we will continue steadily to listen,’ Best said. ‘But enough time for talk and committees is over. We must act. Together.’

Proposals include allowing a residential district member to participate the police department’s command staff and determining which non-violent 911 calls can adequately be handed down to other agencies or the community.

The city has provided barricades to guard the demonstrators and Durkin has asked cops to organize models of what 20, 30 and 50 per cent budget cuts would look like.

But following several recent shootings in the area, Durkan said on Monday the town would wind down the protest zone, at first by encouraging demonstrators to leave.

Durkan said that police would return to the precinct, but neither she nor Best have given specifics on when that will happen.

Naudia Miller said crime has always been commonplace around Cal Anderson Park and rejected claims that recent incidents were from the protests.

‘Homelessness, drug abuse and gun violence are long standing issues in the area, across our city and our nation,’ she said.

