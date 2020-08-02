Tensions sky high in Airbus-Boeing spat

FEET premium customers can click here to get Trade Secrets by e-mail.

Hello from Washington, where we’re in the middle of a week of reasonably juicy congressional hearings.

Yesterday saw United States attorney-general William Barr strongly safeguard his record at the helm of a progressively politicised Department of Justice prior to the Democrat- managed House judiciary committee.

Today sees the heads of Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook appear together prior to Congress to get a barbecuing on the marketplace power of BigTech Trade fans will not be overlooked, however– the senate financing committee, headed by Republican senator Chuck Grassley, likewise prepares to assemble today to talk about reforming the World TradeOrganization

Our primary piece takes a look at the most recent episode in the Airbus-Boeing conflict, in which Europe has actually relocated to attempt to avoid a full-blown trade war prior to a relatively not impressed United States trade agent. Our individual in the news is Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief Brexit mediator, while our chart of the day highlights how Poland’s substantial coal market is considered among the greatest barriers to Brussels’ environment modification strategies.

