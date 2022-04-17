A scuffle and an argument took place on Tumanyan Street between the citizens and the police, who started a sit-in strike in Freedom Square today. The protesters chanted “Armenia without a Turk”, “Nikol, a traitor”. The red berets forcibly removed some protesters from the area. A commotion also took place on Northern Avenue.
19:45 NA Deputy Arthur Vanetsyan announced “They came and attacked in an incomprehensible way. Both our son and the tents were stolen by the police. Hesa we will understand.
20:00 NA Deputy Arthur Vanetsyan announced “We were promised that those brought would be brought back. We go back to Freedom Square, wait for 10-15 minutes, bring our tents, set up and continue the indefinite action. ”
It should be reminded that the NA “I have honor” bloc and a number of other politicians are holding a sit-in strike in Freedom Square from today.
Luiza SUKIASYAN
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.