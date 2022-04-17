A scuffle and an argument took place on Tumanyan Street between the citizens and the police, who started a sit-in strike in Freedom Square today. The protesters chanted “Armenia without a Turk”, “Nikol, a traitor”. The red berets forcibly removed some protesters from the area. A commotion also took place on Northern Avenue.

19:45 NA Deputy Arthur Vanetsyan announced “They came and attacked in an incomprehensible way. Both our son and the tents were stolen by the police. Hesa we will understand.

20:00 NA Deputy Arthur Vanetsyan announced “We were promised that those brought would be brought back. We go back to Freedom Square, wait for 10-15 minutes, bring our tents, set up and continue the indefinite action. ”

It should be reminded that the NA “I have honor” bloc and a number of other politicians are holding a sit-in strike in Freedom Square from today.

Luiza SUKIASYAN