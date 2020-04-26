Tens of thousands of Californians escape their homes to open beaches during a heatwave despite Gov. Newsom’s pleas for them to stay home as state reached 40,000 cases

California is facing a lot of trouble during this period. There is a sudden heatwave that is spreading across California and it is almost making people want to leave their homes. However, California is also facing the coronavirus pandemic and has recorded about 115 fatalities in 24 hours.

As of this Thursday, the number of positive cases in California is over 40,000. Newsom has warned Californians against going outside during this period. However, many pictures surfaced of Huntington Beach where many people were spotted relaxing and enjoying their time, ignoring all the rules of social distancing. It is quite scary how things might turn out in California.

Read More