Tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters flock to anti-racism rallies

Tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters have flocked to anti-racism rallies throughout the globe after the killing of George Floyd sparked a wave of unrest.

Crowds descended on cities the world over and had been pictured at demonstrations in Munich, Germany, and Seoul, South Korea.

People had been pictured holding placards saying ‘I can not breathe’ and setting off flares in Liege, Belgium, as they donned facemasks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Floyd was killed when a Minneapolis police officer held him down by urgent a knee into his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds in a video that shocked the world.

Protesters carrying protecting masks kneel and maintain ‘May George Floyd Rest In Peace’ and ‘We Against Racism’ placards throughout an illustration in Seoul, South Korea

Protesters increase their fists as they participate in an illustration in help of the continuing protests within the United States after George Floyd’s loss of life, in Liege, Belgium, yesterday

People are pictured gathering at an illustration in Munich, Germany, as they protest the loss of life of George Floyd within the US

Protesters are pictured gathering in Seoul, South Korea, at a Black Lives Matters demonstration in reminiscence of George Floyd yesterday

Black Lives Matter protesters are pictured gathering in Munich, Germany, yesterday as demonstrations proceed the world over

Last evening a policewoman was hospitalised after her horse bolted and one other 10 officers had been injured after clashes erupted on the Black Lives Matter protests in London.

Flares had been hurled and a Boris bike was thrown at a police horse as tens of thousands of protesters packed into Parliament Square, regardless of Priti Patel urging them to keep away to keep away from the Covid hazard of giant crowds.

Despite the bulk of the protests remaining peaceable all through the day, violence erupted on Whitehall at 7pm after tens of thousands of protesters had gathered within the capital to oppose racism and demand justice for George Floyd. Madonna attended the march on crutches and different celebrities attending included Boris Becker and Anthony Joshua.

In the melee a missile was fired close to a police horse, inflicting it to bolt and cost down Whitehall. The feminine officer using it slammed right into a site visitors gentle and was knocked unconscious earlier than the horse continued galloping down Whitehall the place it hit a lady protester and a lamppost.

Protesters participate in an illustration in help of the continuing protests within the United States after George Floyd’s loss of life, in Liege, Belgium, yesterday

After that teams of males hurled two Boris bikes at police horses, startling the terrified animals.

In response to the chaos Priti Patel final evening mentioned violence in direction of police at protests was ‘utterly unacceptable’ and gave officers her ‘full help in tackling disorderly behaviour’.

Writing on Twitter, she mentioned: ‘Protests have to be peaceable and in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Violence in direction of a police officer is totally unacceptable at any time.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan additionally tweeted saying: ‘To the tiny minority who had been violent and threw glass bottles and lit flares – you endangered a protected and peaceable protest and let down this necessary trigger.’

Tensions had been simmering for greater than an hour on the finish of Downing Street the place round 400 folks had gathered however the state of affairs escalated after two flares had been thrown over the safety gates into the road.

Bottles and different missiles had been hurled as riot squad officers emerged from behind the gates.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that 14 arrests had been made and 10 officers had been injured within the fracas.

The power added: ‘The officer is at present in hospital, receiving therapy for her accidents which aren’t life-threatening. The officer fell from her horse, and we’re analyzing the total circumstances of what befell.’