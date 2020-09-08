Tennis Number One Ash Barty pulls out of French Open over coronavirus

image copyrightPA Media image caption Ashleigh Barty won her first singles Grand Slam at Roland Garros last year

World number one Ashleigh Barty has decided not to defend her French Open tennis title this year, pulling out of the tournament due to the coronavirus.

The Australian tennis star said last year’s Open had been “the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly”.

She cited the health risks, and the inability to train effectively with her coach in recent months.

Ms Barty had already decided to sit out the US Open, currently under way.

Defending men’s champion Rafael Nadal and world number two Simona Halep have also decided not to take part in the US Open in New York.