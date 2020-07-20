Tennesseeans remember Rep. John Lewis legacy | News

American politician and Civil Rights leader John Lewis speaks at a meeting of the American Society of Newspaper Editors, Washington DC, April 16, 1964. (Photo by Marion S Trikosko/PhotoQuest/Getty Images)
2nd July 1963: L-R: National civil rights leaders John Lewis, Whitney Young Jr., A. Philip Randolph, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., James Farmer and Roy Wilkins pose behind a banquet table at the Hotel Roosevelt as they meet to formulate plans for the March on Washington and to bring about the passage of civil rights legislation, New York City. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
John Lewis, head of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) checks his wallet for his draft card in response to newsmen’s questions. Lewis, who suggested that Americans avoid the draft, refused to show newsmen his draft card until photographers agree not to take a picture of the card. Lewis’ statement set off legislative controversy when Representative-elect Julian Bond of Georgia General Assembly endorsed the statement. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
James Farmer (LC) and John Lewis (RC) join hands and sing after a civil rights meeting. The civil rights leaders spoke to the crowd, termed by one of the speakers as “the only full house we have had during the six-months of the Meridian project.” (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
MONTGOMERY, AL – MARCH 25: Dr. Civil rights and Union leaders (Left: Cleveland Robinson, (vice-president of the Negro American Labor Council), 3rd from front left: author James Baldwin, 4th from front left: march planner Bayard Rustin, 5th from left: A. Phillip Randolph (president of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters), 6th from front left: John Lewis, (president of Student Non-violent Coordinating Committee or SNCC), Center-7th from left: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Right of microphone stand: Coretta Scott King, second from right: Juanita Abernathy, wife of Rev. Ralph Abernathy, who is behind to her right and Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth) sing ‘We Shall Overcome’ at the conclusion of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march on March 25, 1965 in Montgomery, Alabama. (Photo by Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images)
Civil Rights leaders, including future Congressman John Lewis (third left) and Gloria Richardson (third right), chair of the Cambridge Non-Violent Action Committee, links hands with others as they march in protest of a scheduled speech by the pro-segregationist Alabama governor, George Wallace, Cambridge, Maryland, May 1964. (Photo by Francis Miller/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)
After a Senate hearing on the judgeship nomination of former Mississippi Governor James P. Coleman was postponed today because of his illness, Representative John T. Conyers, D-MI (center) held a news conference to give opposition witnesses a chance to read statements. Among those who voiced opposition to Colman ware John Lewis, leader of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (left) and Aaron Henry, head of the NAACP in Mississippi (right). (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Actor Sidney Poitier (R) and singer=actor Harry Belafonte (2nd from R) leave Criminal Courts building after poising $50 bond each for James Forman (L) and John Lewis. Forma, Lewis, and three others charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing after refusing to leave the South African Consulate. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
View of American religious and Civil Rights leaders John Lewis (in vest) and Martin Luther King Jr (1929 – 1968) and his wife, Coretta Scott King (1927 – 2006), on the podium before the Selma to Montogomery March rally on the steps on the Alabama State Capitol, Montgomery, Alabama, March 25, 1965. Also visible is union leader A Philip Randolph (1889 – 1979) (seated at left). The Confederate and Alabama flags fly over the Capitol. (Photo by Charles Shaw/Getty Images)
Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., (center) is escorted into a mass meeting at Fish University in Nashville. His colleagues are, left to right, John Lewis, national chairman of the Student Non-Violent Committee and Lester McKinnie, on of the leaders in the racial demonstrations in Nashville recently. King gave the main address to a packed crowd. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)
Dr Martin Luther King Jr (1926 – 1990), arm in arm with Reverend Ralph Abernathy, leads marchers as they begin the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march from Brown’s Chapel Church in Selma, Alabama, US, 21st March 1965; (L-R)an unidentified priest and man, John Lewis, an unidentified nun, Ralph Abernathy (1926 – 1990), Martin Luther King Jr (1929 – 1968), Ralph Bunche (1904 – 1971) (partially visible), Abraham Joshua Heschel (1907 – 1972), Fred Shuttlesworth (1926 – 1990). (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
A mug shot of civil rights activist and politician John Lewis, following his arrest in Jackson, Mississippi for using a restroom reserved for ‘white’ people during the Freedom Ride demonstration against racial segregation, 24th May 1961. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images)
Two blood-splattered Freedom Riders, John Lewis (left) and James Zwerg (right) stand together after being attacked and beaten by pro-segregationists in Montgomery, Alabama.
Around Nashville, the work of civil rights activists live on, still remembering the life of Rep. Lewis. He can be seen in murals in North Nashville. His words spoken about in classrooms.
“If not us then who then who if not now then when,” repeated Natisha Brooks an educator with the Brooks Academy, now a U.S. Senate Candidate.
“John Lewis is one of the main reasons I’m able to do. To have my name on the ballot.”
Rep. Lewis’ legacy can also be seen at Woolworth’s in Fifth in downtown Nashville. As a Fisk University student 60 years ago, he with a group of African Americans and other activists sat at the counter to push for social change against segregation. He would be arrested.
Rev. Jesse Jackson shares a tweet honoring Civil Rights icon John Lewis. Lewis died on Friday July 17. Lewis passed after a six-month battle with cancer. He was 80.
American journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones shares a tweet honoring Civil Rights icon John Lewis. Lewis died on Friday July 17. Lewis passed after a six-month battle with cancer. He was 80.
Rep. Ilhan Omar shares a tweet of her embracing Civil Rights icon John Lewis. Lewis died on Friday July 17.
Rep. Ilhan Omar shares a tweet of her embracing Civil Rights icon John Lewis. Lewis died on Friday July 17.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi shares a tweet of Civil Rights icon John Leiws. Lewis died on Friday July 17. Lewis passed after a six-month battle with cancer. He was 80.
Bernice King shares a tweet of Civil Rights icon John Lewis. Lewis died on Friday July 17. Lewis passed after a six-month battle with cancer. He was 80.
Former United States Senator Johnny Isakson shares a tweet of Civil Rights icon John Lewis. Lewis died on Friday July 17. Lewis passed after a six-month battle with cancer. He was 80.
Former president Barack Obama shares a tweet of Civil Rights icon John Lewis. Lewis died on Friday July 17. Lewis passed after a six-month battle with cancer. He was 80.
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee shares a tweet honoring Civil Rights icon John Lewis. Lewis died on Friday July 17. Lewis passed after a six-month battle with cancer. He was 80.
Former Vice President shares a tweet honoring Civil Rights icon John Lewis. Lewis died on Friday July 17. Lewis passed after a six-month battle with cancer. He was 80.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shares a tweet in remembrance of Civil Rights icon Rep. John Lewis. Lewis died on Friday July 17. Lewis passed after a six-month battle with cancer. He was 80.
“We’ve made a lot progress but there’s still many many problems,” said Lewis in a previous interview with News4. “Existing not only in Nashville but in Atlanta, the city I represent but all around the country.”
“Now that he’s gone there’s no question that the torch has been passed and so its up to a new generation to pick it up and not just talk about our love but show our love and continue the movement,” said Nashville activist Justin Jones, who’s protests have lasted more than a month outside the Tennessee State Capitol.
From Nashville to Selma on Bloody Sunday, then to Washington representing Georgia, known as a the ‘Conscience of the U.S. Congress’ he inspired more back in Tennessee to keep fighting for a better future.
“He paid a price. He paid a price physically emotionally,” said TN Dist. 19 Senator Brenda Gilmore. “We have to take up that mantle and continue it. Because we are not there. I think we’re headed in the right direction.”
(WSMV) – After the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis, politicians, lawmakers and other…
“We’ve come so far we’ve made so much progress. We don’t want to go back, we want to go forward. I think we must come together as a people and preach the way of tolerance the way of love and peace and lay down the burden of hate and division,” said Rep. Lewis in a former speech.
