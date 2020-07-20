Tennesseeans remember Rep. John Lewis legacy | News

NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Many Americans are mourning the loss of civil rights icon and U.S. Congressman John Lewis after he died Friday in his battle with cancer at the age of 80.

Though he represented Georgia and Atlanta in Congress for decades, his early civil rights work in Nashville is remembered by the city and local leaders working to make a difference.

“We can change America and in changing America we can change the world,” Rep. John Lewis is remembered for saying in an interview.

Around Nashville, the work of civil rights activists live on, still remembering the life of Rep. Lewis. He can be seen in murals in North Nashville. His words spoken about in classrooms.

“If not us then who then who if not now then when,” repeated Natisha Brooks an educator with the Brooks Academy, now a U.S. Senate Candidate.

“John Lewis is one of the main reasons I’m able to do. To have my name on the ballot.”

Rep. Lewis’ legacy can also be seen at Woolworth’s in Fifth in downtown Nashville. As a Fisk University student 60 years ago, he with a group of African Americans and other activists sat at the counter to push for social change against segregation. He would be arrested.

“We’ve made a lot progress but there’s still many many problems,” said Lewis in a previous interview with News4. “Existing not only in Nashville but in Atlanta, the city I represent but all around the country.”

“Now that he’s gone there’s no question that the torch has been passed and so its up to a new generation to pick it up and not just talk about our love but show our love and continue the movement,” said Nashville activist Justin Jones, who’s protests have lasted more than a month outside the Tennessee State Capitol.

From Nashville to Selma on Bloody Sunday, then to Washington representing Georgia, known as a the ‘Conscience of the U.S. Congress’ he inspired more back in Tennessee to keep fighting for a better future.

“He paid a price. He paid a price physically emotionally,” said TN Dist. 19 Senator Brenda Gilmore. “We have to take up that mantle and continue it. Because we are not there. I think we’re headed in the right direction.”





“We’ve come so far we’ve made so much progress. We don’t want to go back, we want to go forward. I think we must come together as a people and preach the way of tolerance the way of love and peace and lay down the burden of hate and division,” said Rep. Lewis in a former speech.