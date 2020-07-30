Tennessee Democrat Arrested After Spending Hundreds Of Thousands Of Federal Dollars On Her Expensive Lifestyle

Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson was just arrested and charged with stealing $600,000 dollars of federal money to pay for her wedding and lavish lifestyle.

Robinson Indicted On 48 Counts

Tennessee Democrat Robinson was indicted on 48 counts, including embezzlement from government programs, theft and wire fraud. Prosecutors noted that from 2015 to 2019, in her position as the director of The Healthcare Institute, she stole hundreds of thousands of dollars that were meant to be directed to her company. She then used this money to fund her lavish lifestyle.

Prosecutors said that not only did she use the money from her for-profit nursing college for her honeymoon and wedding, but also to pay legal fees for her divorce. Additionally, she used the funds to pay for a 2016 Jeep Renegade for her daughter, purchasing products like expensive handbags, and funding campaign events.

In a grant application for the funding, Robinson said she would use the money to help low-income students access her program to train nurses to assist elderly, geriatric patients.

#BreakingTN state senator Katrina Robinson is federally charged with theft and embezzlement involving government programs and wire fraud. She’s accused of stealing $600,000 from a school she founded w/fed grant. Compensating herself more than the grant allowed. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/ogISxRrC6D — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) July 29, 2020

Not Stepping Down Despite The Charges

However, even though Robinson has been charged, she will continue to serve in the State Senate “with the same integrity, the same passion that I’ve demonstrated since you’ve elected me to this office.”

“It is believed that if I were not in the position that I’m in, that if I did not champion the voices, the views and the faces that I represent, that I would not be in this moment right now,” Robinson continued.

Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally did not say whether Robinson should resign, but added that he would call for a Senate ethics investigation. The Senate Democrat Caucus of Tennessee said that Robinson “deserves the presumption of innocence and due process,” and that her work as a legislator “is not in question.”

Simply Not Good Enough!

This simply isn’t good enough. How can someone be charged with 48 counts of serious crimes, and not immediately step down from their position as a lawmaker? I guarantee you that if Robinson were a Republican, the Democrats would have been calling for her to be axed immediately.