Warner Bros has played around using its movie calendar once again, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tenet — Christopher Nolan’s time-bending espionage epic — has been pushed right back two weeks from July 17 to July 31. Wonder Woman 1984 — the Gal Gadot-led DC sequel — has been delayed nearly 8 weeks, from August 14 to October 2. Godzilla vs. Kong — the fourth chapter in the MonsterVerse franchise — has been driven right back six months from November 20 to May 21, 2021. The Tom & Jerry movie will arrive over two months later than in the offing, on March 5, 2021 instead of December 23. And lastly, The Matrix 4 has jumped nearly annually from May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022.

The release date changes to Warner Bros’ schedule were announced over the week-end, with Tenet finally pushing off its original mid-July slot, having held into it as long as it practically could. Nolan and Warner Bros have been hoping to use Tenet to kick start the cinema industry, which explains why the movie most abundant in recent release date has received the shortest delay. But whether that will in fact work is still up in the air. While cinemas have started to reopen in certain areas of the US and Europe, that is not the case in China, where the government cancelled similar plans in Beijing this weekend after new coronavirus cases were discovered.

The Multiplex Association of India submitted safety guidelines for reopening cinemas in mid-May, however the government has noted that theatres will soon be part of the last phase of reopening in India — dubbed “Phase 3” — along side international flights and public transport. The Indian government is anticipated to discuss “Phase 2” activities after June 30; there isn’t a good date set for “Phase 3” discussion, not to mention implementation. Given the state of the coronavirus pandemic — India has been seeing over 11,000 new cases since Wednesday — it’s highly unlikely that cinemas will soon be open over time for Tenet’s scheduled release on July 31 in India.

Moreover, it’s unclear if audiences will feel safe to visit theatres so soon, while the pandemic rages on. Though US cinemas are becoming the go-ahead to reopen from certain states including California, some such as Texas and Florida saw accurate documentation rise after reopening economies. And a UK survey which reported its findings in early June said that only 19 per cent of respondents are willing to head to cinemas when they reopen in July. For what it’s worth, 75 percent would eventually go back to theatres, but only after social distancing and rigorous cleaning was apparent.

With its new July 31 date, Tenet might not be the very first big post-lockdown movie anymore. Disney still has its live-action reimagining of Mulan pegged for July 24, but it remains to be viewed if the studio will hold onto that.

