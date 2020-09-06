‘Tenet’ finally hits US theaters with $20.2 million opening

The film, a mysterious time travel thriller starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, is the first major blockbuster to open in the US since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered theaters in March. It was initially set to premiere in July.

Disney DIS After the pandemic hit this spring, studios delayed many big films like “ F9 ” and “Top Gun: Maverick” until next year or pushed them to streaming services, as was the case withreleasing “ Mulan ” on Disney+ on Friday. Theaters, which have been slowly reopening their doors, have so far offered audiences lesser-known movies like “Unhinged” and “The New Mutants,” which opened last week

So “Tenet,” which was one of the most anticipated films of 2020, could be the beginning of the “road to recovery” for theaters, said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com.

“It may take time to pan out, but that road starts with movies like ‘Tenet,'” Robbins told CNN Business. “Just to have it playing in theaters right now is a huge upturn for the film industry.” “Tenet” will now try to bring in more curious moviegoers over the next weeks and months. That could prove challenging as the coronavirus remains prevalent in the United States. Yet, as improbable as it may seem…

Read The Full Article