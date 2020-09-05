Tenda Nova Whole Home Mesh WiFi System – Replaces Gigabit AC WiFi Router and Extenders, Dual Band, Works with Amazon Alexa, Built for Smart Home, Up to 3, 500 Sq. ft. Coverage (MW5 3-PK).



Price: $98.99

(as of Sep 05,2020 23:12:58 UTC – Details)





Total home coverage The MW5 features an advanced dual band AC1200 mesh Wi-Fi System that eliminates dead-zones and delivers your high-speed Internet coverage throughout your home (3750 sq Ft)

Works with Alexa Tenda mesh Wi-Fi System works with Alexa the Google Assistant streaming devices and advanced appliances so you get the full SMARTHOME experience

Connect 60 devices mesh Wi-Fi lets you Link up to 60 wireless devices to your high-speed network while maintaining optimum conditions

Use Tenda Wi-Fi App to manage your Nova mesh Wi-Fi network from anywhere and access helpful tools like a parent-friendly Wi-Fi timeout feature

Easy set-up & install Nova mesh-wi-fi nodes cover over 1250 sq Ft and are equipped with an LED range/positioning indicator for convenient network setup and expansion

LIFETIME FREE TECH-SUPPORT: Tenda provides an industry-leading 3-year , with FREE lifetime 24/7 dedicated tech-support team. Call us at (800) 570-5892 or email us at Support. [email protected] cn