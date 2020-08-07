Tencent stock plummets after Trump announces plan to ban WeChat in the US

.
A WeChat ban would be a blow to the Chinese diaspora, trainees and others in the United States who count on the app to interact with household, good friends and organisation partners inChina
.
WeChat is the abroad variation of Tencent’s commonly popular Chinese messaging appWeixin The app offers a series of services, consisting of instantaneous messaging and the capability to send out cash to other users.
According to the order, a ban would use to “any transaction that is related to WeChat” made by anyone or “any property” topic to the jurisdiction of the UnitedStates
.
Tencent, which did not right away react to an ask for remark, reported in March that Weixin and WeChat have almost 1.2 billion month-to-month active users. The business does not reveal user numbers by nation, however …