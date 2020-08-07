Tencent stock plummets after Trump announces plan to ban WeChat in the US

dropped as much as 10% in Hong Kong, prior to paring back a few of those losses– though the stock was still down almost 6% by early afternoon. Hong Kong’s standard Hang Seng Index HSI Shares in Tencentdropped as much as 10% in Hong Kong, prior to paring back a few of those losses– though the stock was still down almost 6% by early afternoon. Hong Kong’s standardfell 2.3%.

Trump The fall came after Trump released executive orders that would ban WeChat and TikTok, the short-form video app owned by Beijing- based ByteDance, from operating in the United States in 45 days if they are not offered by their moms and dad business.Trump had already said that he would ban TikTok if an offer for the app is not reached with an American business, however the addition of WeChat shows that Washington is widening its efforts to limit some Chinese apps from operating in the UnitedStates

.

A WeChat ban would be a blow to the Chinese diaspora, trainees and others in the United States who count on the app to interact with household, good friends and organisation partners inChina

.

WeChat is the abroad variation of Tencent’s commonly popular Chinese messaging appWeixin The app offers a series of services, consisting of instantaneous messaging and the capability to send out cash to other users.

According to the order, a ban would use to “any transaction that is related to WeChat” made by anyone or “any property” topic to the jurisdiction of the UnitedStates . Tencent, which did not right away react to an ask for remark, reported in March that Weixin and WeChat have almost 1.2 billion month-to-month active users. The business does not reveal user numbers by nation, however …

Read The Full Article