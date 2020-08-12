Tencent second-quarter profit beats as games outperform By Reuters

©Reuters People stroll past a Tencent indication at the business head office in Shenzhen
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese video gaming and social networks giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (HK:-RRB- stated second-quarter internet profit increased 37%, beating market quotes, on greater need for its video games as coronavirus-related lockdowns kept individuals inside.
The world’s biggest video gaming company by earnings reserved a 33.1 billion yuan ($ 4.76 billion) profit for the 3 months throughJune That led an expert typical quote of 27.56 billion yuan, according to information from Refinitiv.
Revenue increased 29% to 114.88 billion yuan, versus market expectations of 112.76 billion yuan.
