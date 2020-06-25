Tencent Expands Video Streaming in Asia With Iflix Acquisition

Chinese web big Tencent mentioned Thursday it had purchased some belongings of struggling Asian streaming service Iflix, in a serious growth of its on-line video presence in the area.

Western companies, led by Netflix, dominate streaming globally however firms from the world’s quantity two economic system have been taking tentative steps outdoors their house market just lately.

Tencent mentioned it had bought the “content, technology and resources” of Malaysia-headquartered Iflix, which operates in 13 markets in South and Southeast Asia.

“This is in line with our strategy to expand our international streaming platform, WeTV, across Southeast Asia and provide users with international, local and original high-quality content,” the corporate mentioned in a press release.

The firm didn’t reveal the worth of the deal however leisure outlet Variety mentioned it was value “several tens of millions of dollars”, citing sources acquainted with the settlement.

The vary of content material on Iflix contains many authentic reveals catered for native audiences. It offers away some content material without spending a dime whereas earning money from advertisements, whereas additionally providing a subscription-based premium service.

The firm, launched in 2015, was reportedly poised for an IPO in Australia however ditched the plans after the coronavirus pandemic sparked turmoil in inventory markets the world over.

It was then pressured to hunt bids from different firms, Variety reported.

Tencent is without doubt one of the world’s greatest on-line gaming firms, however has been looking for to develop into new areas.

It launched its first abroad video streaming service in Thailand final 12 months however the Iflix buy is a far greater transfer.

A significant competitor at house, Baidu-controlled iQiyi, has additionally began increasing in Asia however has solely taken small steps up to now.

Tencent reported in May a pointy rise in first-quarter internet revenue after a surge in demand for its on-line video games because the coronavirus pandemic pressured folks to remain at house.