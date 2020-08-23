Tenant says his home is ‘unlivable,’ landlord refuses to fix repairs

A falling ceiling, black mold and plywood covering holes– that’s what one household says they get up to every early morning. Despite paying lease on time monthly, the landlord continues to neglect their cry for aid.

Dale Everett has actually resided in Honey Creek Mobile Home Park for more than a year. He takes care of his more youthful sibling and his uncle who both have a psychological health condition. His living conditions, nevertheless, are making it harder for him to look after his household. Now, he’s searching for aid.

Mitchell says he pays $550 a month in lease.

“In my honest opinion, I don’t think the house is worth $550 under the condition it’s in,” he stated.

Over the previous year, Mitchell says it has actually worsened. He has actually connected to his landlord for aid lots of times, however he says absolutely nothing ever gets repaired.

“We pay good money to have a nice home but we don’t have a nice home. We have a run-down home,” Mitchell stated.

The state law needs property owners to keep pipelines and the structure of a structure however it does not define what occupants can do if something does not get repaired. However, Eric Hallett, real estate supporter for Legal Aid, says occupants can submit a report with the city. If a landlord is not keeping the system to the city’s code, they will do an examination on whether the landlord is conference …