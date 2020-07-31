Tenant decapitated landlord with a sword over a rent dispute, Hartford police say

The Hartford Police Department reacted to a 911 call Saturday early morning from the landlord, Victor King, who stated that his roomie Jerry Thompson, 42, had actually been “waving a sword at him in a threatening and terrorizing manner” in the middle of a rent dispute, according to an arrest warrant submitted by Hartford investigators.

King provided officers Thompson’s telephone number, according to the warrant. It did not say if police spoke with Thompson Saturday.

The next day, police got calls from a next-door neighbor and after that a different buddy of King’s who were worried about his security, the warrant stated.

Police got in the home Sunday afternoon to discover a grisly criminal activity scene and King’s body “covered by numerous articles of bedding” on the flooring, according to the warrant.

A medical inspector detective’s initial observations recommended King’s injuries corresponded with a big edged weapon, keeping in mind “lacerations to the landlord’s right arm, upper chest and across the neck causing decapitation.” Surveillance video likewise captured a male leaving a white Jeep, carrying a “long skinny white object in his right hand,” strolling into the home Saturday afternoon, and leaving about 30 minutes later on with the exact same things, the warrant stated. When questioned by police, Thompson declined to speak however composed on a sheet of paper that the “paper in glove compart in Jeep is all you need,” the investigators stated. Once a search warrant was acquired, police discovered documentation recommending Thompson thought he was a “sovereign citizen,” or a person who thinks he is exempt to any statutes and translates the laws in their own method, the investigators composed. The quantity of rent owed and Thompson’s work status were not understood. The victim’s cousin Jim Banks told the Hartford Courant King “was one of the good guys.” “One that would never hurt a soul. One that would always reach out and help others. He was pleasant as can be. Always seemed to be happy. He was just a joy to be around.” King was an accomplished bridge gamer too, Banks kept in mind. “He was very good at it. Very good at teaching others to play it. Just a kind and gentle person whose first love was bridge,” he informed theCourant . Shortly after Thompson was officially charged with murder, investigators and members of the Hartford Police Dive Team recuperated the thought murder weapon about 10 miles away in the Farmington River, department spokespersonLt Paul Cicero informed CNN. Cicero stated King was Thompson’slandlord He stated police discovered their rental contract throughout the examination. At his arraignment Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court, Thompson declined to speak with a public protector so he was not designated one, according to an audio recording of the case. He was apprehended in lieu of a $2 million bond prior to his next court look on August 18, according to the recording and state department of corrections.

