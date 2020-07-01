Ten thousand COVID-19 tests reach Armenia thanks to the European Union and WHO – Panorama

A shipment of 10 000 COVID-19 tests, procured by WHO with the financial support of the European Union (EU), arrived in Yerevan, helping boost Armenia’s response to the pandemic, The Delegation of the European Union to Armenia said in a statement.

The tests, obtained at the behest of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia, will allow wider testing for COVID-19 across the country free of charge, reflecting WHO tips to test all suspected COVID-19 cases to detect the infection in a timely manner and control its spread.

The tests are of a sort included in WHO’s list of quality-assured supplies and are capable of producing accurate results in just 75 minutes. This short processing time saves healthcare workers’ time and energy, helps decrease the probability of human error and allows a bigger number of tests to be carried out each day.

Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, WHO Representative in Armenia, Egor Zaitsev, RA Deputy Minister of Health, Lena Nanushyan, and RA Deputy Foreign Minister, Avet Adonts, were at the MoH National Centre of Disease Control to receive the shipment of tests.

According to the source, the EU Ambassador and WHO Representative paid the tests to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia as part of a bigger assistance package to assist in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country. The tests will undoubtedly be provided to the national laboratory, which covers most COVID-19 tests in Yerevan and elements of Armenia.