Ten things we learned from the Italian GP

You will be hard-pressed to find as shocking a result in Formula 1 since the turn of the millennium than the one offered in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Pierre Gasly became the 109th grand prix winner in F1 world championship history with a stunning victory at Monza, coming completely out of the blue.

It was a race turned on its head by a safety car, a red flag and a penalty for Lewis Hamilton, who looked bound for a comfortable victory early on before a rare slip-up by Mercedes left him last by nearly 30 seconds.

It was a day where young drivers starred and big names missed opportunities, capping off a poignant weekend for F1.

1. Gasly’s redemptive arc hits a new peak

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1st position, on the podium with his trophy Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

There have been few stories in F1 more remarkable than Gasly’s rise, fall and rise over the past 18 months. From being appointed as Daniel Ricciardo’s replacement at Red Bull to being binned off after 12 races, there were concerns Gasly could end up facing the same crisis of confidence that marred Daniil Kvyat’s return to Toro Rosso in 2016-17.

But Gasly has always remained strong, notably scoring a superb second-place finish in Brazil last year. And then came Monza.

Gasly has been one of the quiet stars of…