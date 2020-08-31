Ten things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix

In a Formula 1 season that has actually been anything however typical, there was a welcome sense of regular brought by the conventional late August journey at Spa.

The Belgian Grand Prix might be a fan preferred, however this was a race that did little to excitement viewers in the house as tire management turned this into a sluggish burner.

There were however a lot of stories coming out of Spa both on- and off-track. Here are 10 things we learned from the Belgian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes- AMG F1 Photo by: Steve Etherington/ Motorsport Images

1. Outside challenges just provide strength to Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton was a cut above the rest of the field throughout the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, taking lead by half a 2nd prior to leading every lap of the race en path to success.

But it was a far from simple weekend for the Mercedes motorist, who confessed that he “broke down” and had a hard time to gain back focus for certifying after discovering of the death of star Chadwick Boseman on Saturday.

Boseman passed away at the age of 43 following a long fight with colon cancer, triggering a profusion of homages from around the world for the star of Marvel’s Black Panther.

As he has actually done so frequently this year in the middle of the advocacy around the world condemning bigotry and racial oppression, Hamilton funnelled his feelings into another …