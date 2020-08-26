‘Ten Little N****rs’: Agatha Christie’s popular bestseller be renamed in France  – Armenian News

Agatha Christie’s worldwide bestseller ‘And Then There Were None’ will be given a new name in French, 80 years after the book was first published, as the francophone version kept the original title, replete with racial slurs, Russia Today reports.

The English author, known for her 66 detective novels and short story collections, including the tales of detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, was a prolific writer in the early to mid 20th century.

‘And Then There Were None’ is among her most celebrated works, inspiring dozens of film, TV, radio and stage adaptations. However, some of the author’s use of language is very far removed from the woke era of the 21st century.

Christie’s great-grandson, James Prichard, who is in charge of her estate, has chosen to change the novel’s title in French, ‘Les Dix Petits N***es’, the French for ‘Ten Little N****rs’ to prevent causing needless offense.