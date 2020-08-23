

The Palau Hotel, Koror





Covid -19 has actually contaminated nearly every nation worldwide– apart from 10. So what do they do now?

The Palau Hotel is so called due to the fact that, when it opened in 1982, it was the Palau Hotel There were no others.

Since then, this small country, surrounded by the sky-blue Pacific Ocean, has actually taken pleasure in a tourist boom.

In 2019, 90,000 travelers concerned Palau, 5 times the overall population. In 2017, IMF figures showed, tourist comprised 40% of the nation’s GDP.

But that was pre-Covid

Palau’s borders have actually been, in impact, closed considering that lateMarch It is among the 10 countries worldwide without any verified cases (omitting North Korea and Turkmenistan).

Yet, without contaminating a bachelor, the infection has actually wrecked the nation.

The Palau Hotel has actually been closed considering that March, and it’s not alone. The dining establishments are empty, the keepsake stores are shut, and the only hotel visitors are returning locals in quarantine.