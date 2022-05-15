The “Temporary Festival” will be held in Yerevan from June 2 to 5 with the support of “Kronotop” temporary association together with “Small Theater” and “HIGH FEST” festival և center of innovative experimental art, NPAK.

The program of the festival includes performances, performances, speeches և public talks. The events of the “Temporary Festival” will take place in different cultural centers of Yerevan, including the open-air one.