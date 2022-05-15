The “Temporary Festival” will be held in Yerevan from June 2 to 5 with the support of “Kronotop” temporary association together with “Small Theater” and “HIGH FEST” festival և center of innovative experimental art, NPAK.
The program of the festival includes performances, performances, speeches և public talks. The events of the “Temporary Festival” will take place in different cultural centers of Yerevan, including the open-air one.
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.