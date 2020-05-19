TempleLive set to host one of the first concerts since COVID-19 pandemic

FT SMITH,Ark (KNWA/KFTA)– A Fort Smith place is one of the first in the nation to hold a performance since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Travis McCready show set for 8 p.m. tonight initially was expected to go recently and also proprietor Mike Brown intended to support that in spite of the guv’s stage one strategy listing today as the day.

After the state put on hold TempleLive’s alcohol authorization, Brown and also monitoring pulled back.

But Brown stated tonight’s show as a possible enhancement to rock ‘n’ roll background considering it’s most likely the first since prior to the episode.

He states various other locations are seeking his guidance on exactly how to open back up.

“We’ve been contacted by a plethora of other venues around the world and we’re evaluating just how we’re gonna do that response time because we’re really looking at developing this and being able to carry it around to other venues to help them,” Brown stated.

TempleLive implemented safety guidelines for concertgoers tonight.

Some concertgoers stated they paid added to go to the show.

” I had to get 4 [tickets] to being in a specific follower shuck, and also it’s simply me,” stated Jake Lunz, one of the first ticket owners that got in the place. “It was $112, $120 or something like that to be here tonight. Well worth it, in my opinion.”

Others stated the benefit exceeded the danger.

“If we can go to church, Walmart, Lowe’s, grocery store…music heals people,” stated Lilisa Smiddy, that additionally went to.