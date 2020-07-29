Tempers flare in Dodgers-Astros game following sign-stealing punishment

While the game in Houston started on a great foot, stress started to run high at the bottom of the 6th inning with 2 outs.

A pitch from Dodgers reducer Joe Kelly– which did not seem a fastball– buzzed near Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, triggering Correa to fall, advancing runners to 2nd and 3rd. Correa looked back at the mound atKelly Correa went on to set out to end the inning, and Kelly protruded his tongue at the Astros’ shortstop. The 2 sides exchanged spoken jabs, and the benches cleared. More words were exchanged, the tv broadcast programs, however it appears that no punches were tossed.

The Dodgers won the game, 5-2. The groups will play each other once again on Wednesday at 7 pm ET.

Major League Baseball administered a punishment for the Astros in January after the league stated Houston unlawfully produced a system that deciphered and interacted the opposing groups’ pitching indications throughout its 2017 champion season– the year the Astros beat the Dodgers in the World Series.