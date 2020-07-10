Temperatures will hit 74F this weekend as summer makes a welcome return

Advertisement

Britons are set for a sunny weekend with temperatures likely to hit 74F (23C) from tomorrow after days of rain and murky skies.

Forecasters are predicting a ‘fine weekend’ as people around the world continue to take pleasure in the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

After days of downpours and clouds, the balmy weather is sure to see Britons flock to beaches and parks and enjoy barbecues and outdoor meet-ups.

And the mercury will continue rising with temperatures expected to soar as high as 75F (25C) within the coming week.

Bookmakers Coral also say it really is odds on for this month to be the hottest July on record in the united kingdom.

Forecasters are predicting a ‘fine weekend’ as people across the country continue steadily to enjoy the easing of coronavirus restrictions. Pictured are a family on a beach in Dorset

A beautiful start to the afternoon in Glastonbury, Somerset. Temperatures are set to soar to 25C over the next 10 days

Friday night could see the odd shower, as well as rumble of thunder, nevertheless the weather should rapidly improve over the coming weekend.

Staycations may be back on the menu, with temperatures said to especially in Wales and the South West over Saturday and Sunday.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: ‘A fine weekend to come for most of us, however for the rest of Friday still some heavy showers about, mainly in the north and the east, sunny spells otherwise, especially in the south and the west.

‘[Saturday] The best sunshine will be Wales and the the west and cloud will thin out again later in the afternoon. Temperatures reaching 22C, 23C, slightly warmer compared to Friday.

‘You can see the way the cloud has a tendency to thin on Saturday evening again and a lovely evening yet again for many places.’

‘Sunday looks fine for many but there will be some wet weather returning to the north west later in the afternoon.’

Revealing the forecast for Saturday, the Met Office added in a release: ‘A dry and fine start to the day with early sunshine. It will keep on largely dry with some sunny spells, although aspects of patchy cloud will build during the day and there is the possibility of a few showers, particularly for western Scotland, Northern Ireland and north-west England. Mostly gentle winds.

‘It will be a dry and fine evening with late spells of sunshine for most. However, northern Scotland will be cloudier, with rain for the Northern Isles. Overnight will keep on dry with long clear spells for many but with further rain for the Northern Isles. Mostly gentle winds but moderate for northern Scotland.’

With a sunny weekend forecast, you can find fears Sammy the Seal (pictured) could possibly be bothered by sun-seekers in Weymouth

With a sunny weekend forecast the beaches of Dorset are likely to see a large influx of tourists yet again, following days of rain and cloud

Wildlife and marine organisations are telling people to leave ‘Sammy The Seal’ alone if that he pops up on a single of Weymouth’s beaches

A kite surfer rides the waves of a choppy North Sea at Tynemouth beach this morning. Britain has been hit with rain and clouds around the world – though better weather is now on the way

Looking ahead to Sunday and Monday, the Met Office added it will likely be ‘mostly fine and sunny’, though there might be some patches of cloud and rain.

Meanwhile, leading bookmaker Coral makes this month odds on, at 1-2, to function as the hottest July on record as the united kingdom prepares for a scorching end to the month.

‘The rain of early July looks set to become a distant memory and we make this month firmly odds on to break the record as the greatest ever,’ said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.

Coral also make this summer odds on, at 4-5, to be our warmest yet.

‘This summer can be someone to remember weather wise and looks to possess a strong chance of being our warmest of all time,’ added Aitkenhead.