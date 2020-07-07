Temperatures to rise by 3-4 degrees in Armenia – Panorama

The Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations urges people to avoid direct sun exposure from 11am to 5pm Tuesday, July 7, as the index of ultraviolet rays is high in the country.

Meteorologists predict no precipitation in Armenia in the daytime of 7 July. Showers and thunderstorms, coupled with strong winds up to 20-25 m/s, are required to hit some places on 8-9 July and in the afternoon of 12 July to grip most regions on 10-11 July. Hailstorm is possible in separate places.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s. Temperatures are set to increase by 3-4 degrees on 7-8 July.

Capital Yerevan will dsicover no precipitation on 7-8 July. Showers and thunderstorms, coupled with strong winds up to 17-19 m/s, are required in some parts of the town in the evening of 9-12 July.