Temperatures set to drop in Armenia by 4-5 degrees – Panorama

Showers and thunderstorms are anticipated in different areas of Armenia from August 11 to 16, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.
During thunderstorms wind speed might rise to 15-20 m/s. In some parts of the nation hailstorm is forecasted.
South- west wind speed is 3- 8 m/s.
Temperatures are set to slowly drop by 4-5 degrees on August 12-16
Capital Yerevan will see no rainfall on August 11-16
Տեքստում սխալ կամ վրիպակ նկատելու դեպքում, ուղարկեք խմբագրին հաղորդագրություն’ նշելով տվյալ սխալը, այնուհետև սեղմելով Ctrl-Enter: