Temperatures set to drop by 8-10 degrees in Armenia – Panorama

Rain and thunderstorms are anticipated particularly in northern areas of Armenia on 22-23 May to cowl most areas on 24-25 May, with hailstorms doable in some elements. No precipitation is forecast for 26-27 May.

South-west wind velocity is 3-Eight m/s. During thunderstorms wind velocity might attain up to 20-25 m/s.

Temperatures are set to drop by 8-10 degrees on 24-25 degrees.

Capital Yerevan may also see rain and thunderstorms from 22 to 25 May. No precipitation is predicted in town on 26-27 May.