Temperatures of up to 39C expected in Yerevan on Monday – Panorama

Showers and thunderstorms are forecasted in some parts of Armenia on 27-28 July, in the evening and in the afternoon of 31 July and in most areas on 29-30 July.

During thunderstorms wind speed might reach up to 20-25 m/s, with hailstorm possible in different locations, the Ministry of Emergency circumstances stated.

North- west wind speed is 3- 8 m/s.

Temperatures are set to slowly boost by 3- 5 degrees on 27 July, falling as much on 29-30 July.

Capital Yerevan will see no rainfall on 27, 28 and 31July At night and in the night of 29-30 July showers and thunderstorms are forecasted in different locations of the city, with strong winds up to 20-22 m/s possible throughout thunderstorms.

Temperatures of up to 39 C are expected in Yerevan onMonday