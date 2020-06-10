Temperatures expected to reach 35C in some parts of Armenia – Panorama

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in most areas of Armenia in the daytime of June 10 and from 11 to 15 June.

During thunderstorms wind pace might reach up to 15-20 m/s, with hail doable in separate locations, the Ministry of Emergency conditions mentioned in a day by day climate replace.

South-west wind pace is 3-eight m/s.

Temperatures won’t change considerably.

Temperatures of round 35C will be expected in Artsakh, Syunik valleys, Vayots Dzor, Ararat and Armavir Provinces in the following few days.

Capital Yerevan may even see showers and thunderstorms on 10-15 June.

During thunderstorms sturdy winds up to 15-17 m/s are doable.

Temperatures up to 34C are predicted in Yerevan in the following few days.