Telus will roll out Android 10 for Samsung Galaxy A70 and LG G8X ThinQ next week

Canadian provider Telus has actually upgraded its web site to expose it will launch Android 10 for 2 mobile phones next week – Samsung Galaxy A70 and LG G8X ThinQ.

The Galaxy A70 will obtain Android 10 beginning May 25, whereas the G8X ThinQ will obtain the most up to date variation of Android starting May 27.

The business additionally intends to launch software application updates for 10 various other mobile phones next week, which will featured cam renovations and safety and security spots. You can inspect out the picture listed below for even more information.

Do note that the software application launch routine undergoes transform because of the COVID-19 scenario and updates might obtain postponed.

Source|Via