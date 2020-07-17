Telstra comes under fire for increasing price of plans by $5 as people struggle to make ends meet

Telstra has been slammed for hiking prices at a time when many Australians are facing finical ruin due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia’s biggest telecommunications company increased the price of all of their plans in early July by between $5 and $15 per month.

Telstra said the price increase was due to the company investing heavily in the 5G network.

The move would see their plans increase from a minimum of $50 per month to a minimum of $65 per month if customers wants to access the 5G network.

It comes as data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found 3.5million Australians were forced to withdraw money from their savings or super to cover the cost of their basic expenses between mid-May and mid-June.

Australia’s biggest telecommunications company lifted the price of all of their plans in early July by between $5 and $15 per month

Telstra said the price increase was due to the company investing heavily in the 5G network

Telstra said customers who have switched to a new plan before September 30 would not see their bill increase for 12 months.

The telco also said they would sweeten the deal by increasing the data cap of their plans.

‘It’s important we find the right balance between adapting to market circumstances and ensuring we are a sustainable business for the future,’ a Telstra spokesperson said.

Many Australians were outraged by the price increase during the tough financial times caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Telstra has always put profit over the people of Australia. Disgusting corporate behaviour and looking forward to cancelling my broadband service next week,’ one angry customer said on Facebook.

Another wrote: ‘There should be coronavirus price reductions.’

‘It sounds just like business doing what they do best and ripping off all of their customers,’ one man wrote.

Another man said: ‘Telstra are unquestionable the worst Australian company when it comes to customer relations.’

The Telstra spokesperson said any price increase during the coronavirus wouldn’t be met with a positive response from customers and the telco understands their frustrating.

‘We acknowledge that the timing of any price rise is always difficult and that is why we have offset the impact of this particular price rise for 12 months,’ a Telstra spokesperson said.

They said Telstra has implemented many changes to plans that will help alleviate some of the financial stress their customers currently face.

‘We have removed late fees for customers who are on direct debit, to ensure they are not stung twice for a direct debit dishonour,’ the spokesperson said.

‘We have allowed small business owners and consumers to suspend their services online if their circumstances change or they simply need to reduce their spend.’

The move would see their plans increase from a minimum of $50 per month to a minimum of $65 per month if customers wants to access the 5G network

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics found 3.5million Australians were forced to withdraw money from their savings or super to cover the cost of their basic expenses between mid-May and mid-June

Telstyle analyst Foad Fadaghi said customers don’t need more data as so many are working from home and are connected to their wifi.

‘Telsyte research shows although data usage is growing, data allowances are growing much faster,’ Mr Fadaghi said.

‘The average data utilisation rate in a given month … was 30 per cent in 2019, down from 41 per cent in 2018 and 50 per cent in 2017.’

He said customers want to spend less money, especially during a pandemic, because they are struggling to support themselves and their familie

ABS data showed 227,700 people lost their job or gave up looking for one in May following the second full month of coronavirus shutdowns.

May’s unemployment figure was the highest jobless rate since October 2001, when 7.2 per cent of the labour force was without work.

The official number of unemployed, where recipients are either receiving the dole or looking for work, rose in May by 85,700 to 927,600 – a 30.9 per cent increase compared with a year earlier.

Following the grim economic news, Prime Minister Scott declared: ‘This is the biggest economic challenge this country has ever faced.’