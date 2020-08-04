Telluride Film Festival announces 2020 lineup

The 47th annual festival was to take place over Labor Day weekend, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers revealed the slate of 29 narrative and documentary feature films, along with 23 shorts they intended to screen to encourage audiences to still seek out the films.

They also had planned tributes for Kate Winslet, Anthony Hopkins and Chloe Zhao.

One of the big attractions was set to be “Ammonite,” starring Winslet and Saorise Ronan, as well as Florian Zeller’s “The Father,” starring Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

Also on the docket were documentaries like “All In: The Fight For Democracy,” from Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes, and Sam Pollard’s “MLK/FBI.”