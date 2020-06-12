Tell us: how has coronavirus affected people living in Aberdeen? | UK news

We wish to find out about the impact of coronavirus for you and your community.

We would like to hear from people in Aberdeen about how you have now been affected by the pandemic, particularly if work is linked to the oil, gas or renewable energy sectors.

The UK economy contracted by 20% in the initial month of lockdown and Nicola Sturgeon says the pandemic will probably have a “significant impact” on jobs in Scotland. How has your neighborhood been affected? Is investment falling? Do you feel less secure at the job? How would you view your personal future? Do you imagine the situation has been managed well? Do you expect people to leave the area?

Who would be the people we have to speak to in our reporting? Are any grassroots projects or initiatives making a huge difference to people’s lives? Are there any support groups for people in the energy sector who have been affected economically?

How to contribute

We want to hear from people who live in Aberdeen about the problems that matter in their mind. You is able to see where else we are reporting from here.

