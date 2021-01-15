Telehealth: We should look at broadband like electricity and plumbing: Jefferson Health CEO

Jefferson Health CEO Dr. Stephen Klasko joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S., making health care more accessible, and the new federal guidelines for opening up vaccination distribution.
