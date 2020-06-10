Telehealth app Babylon Health allowed users to view other patients’ video consultations

Babylon Health, one of many greatest gamers within the rising telehealth market, has admitted {that a} information breach in its app allowed a small variety of users within the UK to view recordings of other sufferers’ video consultations with medical doctors. The agency says that solely three users within the UK had been affected and that the underlying software program error has now been mounted.

The breach was introduced to the corporate’s consideration after one person, Rory Glover, tweeted that he had entry to “over 50 video recordings” from other sufferers’ personal consultations.

“It’s shocking to see such a monumental error has been made.”

“I was shocked,” Glover told the BBC. “You don’t expect to see anything like that when you’re using a trusted app. It’s shocking to see such a monumental error has been made.”

Babylon Health is considered one of many new gamers within the worldwide telehealth area, a market that has grow to be extra vital as the continuing pandemic limits in-person contact. The agency’s app supplies a lot of companies, together with chatbot-based diagnoses of fundamental illnesses and video consultations with medical doctors by way of its “GP at Hand” characteristic.

The London-based startup has labored extensively with the UK’s National Health Service to make check-ups with native medical doctors quicker. However, it’s additionally been criticized for cherry-picking the easiest cases, exploiting the NHS system that allocates funding to native medical doctors, and giving misleading or incorrect medical recommendation by way of its automated methods.

Nevertheless, the agency is rising quick, and final yr, it introduced what it claimed was the largest-ever spherical of financing in Europe and the US for a telehealth app. The firm acquired $550 million in funding for a valuation of greater than $2 billion. With the funding, it intends to develop within the US and throughout Asia. It launched in Canada last March.

In a press assertion concerning the current breach, a spokesperson for Babylon Health stated: “This was the result of a software error rather than a malicious attack. The problem was identified and resolved quickly. Of course we take any security issue, however small, very seriously and have contacted the patients affected to update, apologise to and support where required.”